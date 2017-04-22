Breaking News Bar
 
Actress Octavia Spencer to speak at Kent State commencement

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kent State University's first universitywide commencement May 13 will get a touch of Hollywood as Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school. Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama "Hidden Figures." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
KENT, Ohio -- Kent State University's first universitywide commencement will get a touch of Hollywood as Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school.

Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama "Hidden Figures." The film tells the true story of several female African-American mathematicians at NASA key to the 1960's era space race between the United States and Russia.

Spencer says it's an honor to share her personal story at Kent State.

She says she hopes her message "inspires others to dream big, never give up and pursue their passion despite the obstacles that might get in the way."

The May 13 ceremony will be the first where all graduates from the eight-campus system are honored in one place.

