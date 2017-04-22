Breaking News Bar
 
Harvard museum marking 150 years with new exhibit

Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- A Harvard University museum is marking its 150th anniversary with a new exhibit showcasing its role developing the study of anthropology.

The Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology on Saturday is opening "All the World is Here," a renovated exhibition gallery featuring more than 600 objects from Asia, Oceania and the Americas. Many of the items are being displayed for the first time.

The exhibit is meant to tell the story of the museum's earliest collections and the role its second director, Frederic Putnam, played in developing the academic discipline. The museum is one of the world's oldest museums dedicated to anthropology.

Among the items being featured are the dog sledge of Arctic explorer Robert Peary, the collections of 18th-century Boston ship traders and art from Ohio's ancient burial mounds.

