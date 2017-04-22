Breaking News Bar
 
Opposition: airstrikes knock out hospital in Syria's north

Associated Press
BEIRUT -- An opposition war monitor and media platform say airstrikes have knocked out a medical center in Syria's rebel-held northern province.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Saturday's airstrikes seriously damaged the medical center in Abdin village in Idlib, putting it out of service. The Observatory says medical staff members were wounded in the attack, but had no further details. The activist-run Aleppo Today media group says the attack killed three of the medical staff and wounded others. The group also said the medical center in Abdin was out of service.

International medical charities say Syria government forces target hospitals, clinics and ambulances in opposition-held areas. According to Physicians for Human Rights, government and allied Russian forces have killed 727 medical workers in the course of the conflict.

