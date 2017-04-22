Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/22/2017 10:27 AM

Pope comforts sister of French priest slain by extremists

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pope Francis reaches out to touch children as he arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

    Pope Francis reaches out to touch children as he arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

    Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis caresses a child as he arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

    Pope Francis caresses a child as he arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

    Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.

    Pope Francis arrives to the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, Saturday, April 22, 2017, to celebrate a Liturgy of the Word in memory of the martyrs of the 20th and 21st centuries.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- Pope Francis has comforted the sister of an elderly French priest who was slain by Islamic militants in a church in Normandy as the pontiff paid tribute to the courage of modern-day Christian martyrs.

Francis gripped the hands of Roselyne Hamel, whose brother, Rev. Jacques Hamel, 85, died when his throat was slit as he celebrated Mass on July 26, 2016.

Francis quietly spoke with Hamel during a service Saturday evening in St. Bartholomew Basilica on Tiber Island in Rome. He had just heard her tell fellow faithful in the church that her brother was killed by "two youths radicalized by a discourse of hate."

In his homily, Francis also hailed the suffering of refugees, lamenting that "international accords seem more important than human rights."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account