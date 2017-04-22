Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/22/2017 10:23 AM

Trump visiting Walter Reed military hospital

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BETHESDA, Md. -- President Donald Trump plans to visit wounded service members at a military hospital outside Washington.

It will be Trump's first visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to "seeing our bravest and greatest Americans."

First lady Melania Trump was expected to join the president.

Trump planned to meet with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the hospital. He's also expected to award at least one Purple Heart, the U.S. military's decoration given to those wounded or killed in action.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account