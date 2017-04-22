Breaking News Bar
 
Venezuelans march in memory of those killed in unrest

By FABIOLA SANCHEZ
Associated Press
 
 

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Thousands of Venezuelans dressed in white are marching in a silent protest paying homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed.

Walking with black bands tied around their arms and carrying signs denouncing President Nicolas Maduro, protesters in Caracas Saturday were heading toward the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, where they were expecting to pray for those killed.

The protest is the latest mass gathering in a wave of tumult that has rocked the nation over the last three weeks as demonstrators press for new elections.

Those killed include protesters and bystanders struck by gunfire and a dozen dead Friday in overnight clashes and looting that destroyed more than two dozen businesses.

