Kuraly's 2nd goal of game lifts Bruins past Senators in 2OT

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) gets stuck between Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) and defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot (3) checks Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) as they vie for the puck during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) scores on Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) as Senators defenseman Chris Wideman (6) tries to defend during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) watches the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Burrows (14) and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) vie for control during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) puts the stop on Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman (68) as Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (86) gives chase during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins center David Backes (42) tries to get his stick on the puck as Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf (2) defends and Ottawa's Erik Karlsson (65) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) watch during the first overtime of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) flies over Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) as Senators defenseman Marc Methot (3) watches during the first overtime in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) trips over Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) as Senators defenseman Marc Methot (3) watches during the first overtime in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) waits as Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates his goal with teammates David Backes (42) and Tim Schaller (59) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Burrows (14) tries the wraparound on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) as Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) defends during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman (6) skates away as Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates his goal against Senators' Craig Anderson, right, with teammates David Backes (42) and Tim Schaller (59) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Sean Kuraly's second goal of the game at 10:19 of the second overtime gave the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Friday night, avoiding elimination in the first-round series.

David Pastrnak also scored and Tuukka Rask finished with 41 saves to help the Bruins rally from two goals down early in the second period and cut the Senators' lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

On the winning goal, Charlie McAvoy's shot from the right point was tipped by David Backes and then hit Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson's skate in front of goalie Craig Anderson, and Kuraly backhanded it in.

Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime when they went on a power play on Clarke MacArthur's high-sticking penalty. Then, Noel Acciari's apparent goal waved off at 14:25 due to goalie interference when Kuraly tripped over Anderson. The Bruins challenged the call to no avail.

The Senators had two great chances to take the lead in the third as the Bruins took a delay of game and a too many men penalty in the final 6 minutes of the period, but Ottawa managed just two shots on goal.

Trailing 2-0, Brad Marchand helped cut the lead in half when he took the puck behind the Senators net and made a cross-crease pass to Pastrnak, who beat Anderson short side at 8:40 of the second.

Kuraly tied it with his first-ever NHL goal on a bank shot from the side of the net with 2:55 left in the middle period.

Ottawa scored just 30 seconds into the period to push their lead to 2-0 when the Bruins defense was caught flat-footed. Pageau was able to break in alone and beat Rask through the legs.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Mike Hoffman made a great pass to Stone, who slipped behind the Bruins defense and beat Rask on the backhand.

An already depleted Bruins lineup took another hit as David Krejci left the game late in the first after a collision with Chris Wideman.

NOTES: C Chris Kelly was in the Senators lineup for first time, replacing the injured Tom Pyatt. ... Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki (lower body, day-to-day). RW Chris Neil, C Tommy Wingels were healthy scratches. ... The Bruins remained without defensemen Adam McQuaid (upper body), Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body). C Ryan Spooner was scratched as he wasn't 100 percent.