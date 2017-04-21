Indiana lawmakers pass numerous bills on last day of session

INDIANAPOLIS -- Lawmakers rushing to find agreement on several key issues during the final day of Indiana's legislative session reached consensus on some measures, shipping them to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

A two-year budget and roads funding plan still awaits approval, as does a measure addressing the state's much-maligned ISTEP exam.

Here's a look at what's succeeded so far:

CBD OIL FOR EPILEPSY

People with certain types of epilepsy could use a marijuana-derived oil as treatment under a bill that passed the House unanimously. Lawmakers have long resisted efforts to allow substances containing cannabidiol - a compound studies suggest lessen the severity of seizures found in the marijuana or hemp plant - but that changed this year. Holcomb hasn't signaled whether he plans to sign the bill. Spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson said he will consider it carefully.

___

PRE-K PILOT EXPANSION

Leaders in the House and Senate arrived at a compromise on a Holcomb-backed push to expand the state's preschool pilot program after disagreement on funding levels. The measure passed Friday adds 15 counties to the original five-county program and increases spending by $9 million, plus another $1 million for a new online preschool program. Holcomb said it will be a joy to sign it into law. Apparent differences of opinion on House Republican-backed voucher language allowing preschoolers in the pilot to get a private school voucher for kindergarten was also resolved and remains in the bill.

___

GUNS

A National Rifle Association-backed bill approved by lawmakers allows people who have obtained protective orders to carry firearms without a license for a period of time. It also calls for lawmakers to study removing the requirement to have a license to carry a handgun. Holcomb hasn't commented publicly on the bill but his spokeswoman said Friday he'll consider the measure carefully.

___

VAPING LAW

A measure rewriting the state's problematic vaping regulations strips provisions that allowed one security firm to play gatekeeper over the industry, creating a monopoly in the industry and sparking an FBI probe. Bill author Republican Sen. Randy Head of Logansport argues the proposal, which reintroduces some safety regulations, will open up competition in the market and undo "bad and burdensome" regulations.

___

COLD BEER

A fierce debate over a convenience store licensed to sell cold beer consumed much of the latter half of the legislative session, as lawmakers sought to prevent the practice from continuing without causing unintentional damage to other businesses. A bill headed to Holcomb mandates 60 percent of all alcohol sales must be for on-site drinking at businesses that obtained a permit like Ricker's did after November 2016. Jay Ricker says under the rules set out in the bill he will have to stop sales by April 2018.

___

SCHOOL TAKEOVERS

Financially troubled school districts in Gary and Muncie face state takeover under a bill headed to Holcomb. The measure allows the state to appoint an emergency manager to assume broad control over their districts. Gary has more than $100 million of debt and officials say Muncie has a negative cash balance of $18 million. Some lawmakers warn that more school districts will have financial trouble in the coming years.