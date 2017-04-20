Warriors take 2-0 series lead on Blazers, win without Durant

-
Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, top, blocks a shot from Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee dunks over Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, left, and Al-Farouq Aminu (8) defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts argues a call during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) walks off the court for a substitution during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball as Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) defends during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' David West (3) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls for a timeout during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, center, drives past Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee (1) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu, center, drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors' David West, left, and Andre Iguodala defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots over Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) turns away from Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, left, and Allen Crabbe during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Associated Press