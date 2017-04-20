Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 4/20/2017 7:00 AM

Warriors take 2-0 series lead on Blazers, win without Durant

  • Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, top, blocks a shot from Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee dunks over Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, left, and Al-Farouq Aminu (8) defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts argues a call during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) walks off the court for a substitution during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball as Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) defends during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' David West (3) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls for a timeout during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, center, drives past Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee (1) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu, center, drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors' David West, left, and Andre Iguodala defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots over Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

  • Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) turns away from Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless, left, and Allen Crabbe during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

By JANIE McCAULEY
Associated Press
 
 

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry scored 19 points on an off night, JaVale McGee sparked Golden State off the bench with 15 points, and the short-handed Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-81 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night without injured leading scorer Kevin Durant.

McGee shined on a night none of the usual stars found their consistent shooting strokes. The backup big man made all seven of his field-goal attempts and delivered several more of his signature alley-oop dunks as Durant watched with a strained left calf he hurt in the playoff opener Sunday.

Draymond Green had another fantastic all-around game, getting 12 rebounds, 10 assists, six points and three more blocked shots after swatting five in Sunday's win.

Curry went 6 for 18 and also had six assists and six rebounds. Klay Thompson was 6 of 17 with 16 points and CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard struggled.

