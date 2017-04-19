Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/19/2017 10:37 PM

Dubnyk, Wild beat Blues 2-0 to avoid elimination

  • Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, is congratulated by Ryan White (21) after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, chase the loose puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, brings the puck down the ice as Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella, left, watches during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Members of the Minnesota Wild congratulate teammate Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, on his goal as St. Louis Blues' Magnus Paajarvi, left, of Sweden, skates past during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

 
By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Dubnyk's second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015. Martin Hanzal also scored for Minnesota in the second.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves. He entered having stopping 114 of the Wild's first 117 shots in the series.

St. Louis still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Minnesota on Saturday.

A costly mistake by Allen set up Minnesota's first goal. He went to play the puck behind the net and passed it right to Coyle, who buried the open look at 16:50.

Coyle's second of the playoffs gave Minnesota its first lead of the series after 214 minutes, 38 seconds.

Hanzal beat Allen cleanly on the glove side to make it 2-0 with 3:19 left in the second period.

Dubnyk made several big saves as the Blues stepped up their offensive push, outshooting the Wild 12-10 in the second frame after putting just four shots on goal in the first.

Dubnyk's best save of the night came on a Joel Edmundson break early in the third period.

Allen kept the Blues in the game with a pad save on a point-blank attempt by Eric Staal midway through the third.

NOTES: Wild F Mikael Granlund played on a line with Coyle and Staal, while Mikko Koivu centered a line with Nino Niederreiter and Zach Parise. It was the first time since Thanksgiving that Granlund and Koivu played on separate lines. . Koivu was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy. ... Wild C Erik Haula (upper body) was scratched and was replaced by Joel Eriksson Ek.

