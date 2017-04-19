Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 4/19/2017 9:33 AM

Illinois budget problems, bill backlog affecting state parks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOVES PARK, Ill. -- The continuing lack of a state budget in Illinois is affecting upkeep and repairs at Illinois state parks.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal visited Olson Lake in Rock Cut State Park on Tuesday. The lake was closed last month due to reduced water quality. The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2o3RPaV ) that Rosenthal promised to dredge the lake near Rockford but offered no timetable and said his department has an $800 million backlog of deferred maintenance expenses. He said the source of the problem is the lack of a budget.

Rosenthal says the department has a dredging machine but it's broken and there's no money for the $450,000 in repair costs.

Illinois has been without a budget for about 22 months and has a bill backlog of about $13.4 billion.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account