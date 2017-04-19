Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/19/2017 10:58 AM

US trying to determine what chemical IS used in Iraq attack

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military says it is trying to determine what chemical the Islamic State group used against Iraqi government forces last weekend.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, the commander of coalition ground forces in Iraq, says Iraqi forces were treated after a strike in western Mosul. He says no one was "significantly impacted."

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said IS militants previously have used sulfur mustard gas.

On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool told The Associated Press that six soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

Martin on Wednesday wouldn't say whether U.S. or Australian military advisors were in the vicinity at the time.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account