US trying to determine what chemical IS used in Iraq attack

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military says it is trying to determine what chemical the Islamic State group used against Iraqi government forces last weekend.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, the commander of coalition ground forces in Iraq, says Iraqi forces were treated after a strike in western Mosul. He says no one was "significantly impacted."

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said IS militants previously have used sulfur mustard gas.

On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool told The Associated Press that six soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

Martin on Wednesday wouldn't say whether U.S. or Australian military advisors were in the vicinity at the time.