The Latest: Pence praises Indonesia's moderate form of Islam

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, confers with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pence is currently on a 10-day trip in Asia.

    Associated Press

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, April 20, 2017.(Darren Whiteside/Pool Photo via AP)

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, April 20, 2017.(Darren Whiteside/Pool Photo via AP)

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, is shown the way by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pence is currently on a 10-day trip in Asia.

Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Asia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has reaffirmed the importance what he says is the strategic partnership between the United States and the world's most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia.

After meeting with Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, he says Indonesia and the U.S. are both democracies and share the same values.

He praised Indonesia for the moderate from of Islam it practices and said the two countries would continue to cooperate on combating terrorism.

But Pence foreshadowed some reworking of the commercial and economic relationship saying that U.S. exporters should face a level playing field.

