updated: 4/18/2017 10:46 PM

Sharks even series with 7-0 win over Oilers in Game 4

  • San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton, right, celebrates as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, left, is beaten for a goal on a shot from San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture, not seen, during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, center, is beaten for a goal on a shot from San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture, not seen, as Joe Thornton (19), Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) and Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) watch during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, bottom, makes a stop next to teammate Paul Martin (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan, top center, huddles with his team during a break in action during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Associated Press

 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture each scored two goals and the San Jose Sharks rebounded from back-to-back shutouts in emphatic fashion, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 on Tuesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Pavelski scored on a pair of deflections, including one just 15 seconds into the game for the fastest playoff goal in team history, the previously dormant power play scored four times and San Jose held Connor McDavid off the score sheet for the second straight game. Now they will try to carry that over into Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Patrick Marleau, Marcus Sorensen and David Schlemko also scored for San Jose, Brent Burns had three assists and Martin Jones made 23 saves for his fourth playoff shutout. It all added up to the most lopsided playoff win in Sharks history and biggest shutout win in the NHL in 10 years.

