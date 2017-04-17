Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 4/17/2017 5:07 PM

Andre Johnson to sign one-day contract to retire a Texan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- Andre Johnson will sign a one-day contract with Houston on Wednesday so he can retire as a Texan.

Johnson was released in 2014 after spending his first 12 seasons with the Texans. He spent one season with the Colts before retiring last season after spending the first eight games with the Titans.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Johnson left Houston as the franchise's career leader in receptions (1,012), yards receiving (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

Johnson started 169 games for Houston and had seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-high and franchise-record 1,598 yards receiving in 2012.

The Texans will honor him with a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate his retirement.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account