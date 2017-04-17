Breaking News Bar
 
Cano, Cruz power Mariners past Marlins in Ichiro return

  Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda is greeted by manager Scott Servais after Miranda pitched seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda is greeted by manager Scott Servais after Miranda pitched seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano hits an RBI double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins to score Jarrod Dyson Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano hits an RBI double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins to score Jarrod Dyson Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Fans cheer as Miami Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki throws after fielding an RBI double hit by Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Fans cheer as Miami Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki throws after fielding an RBI double hit by Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki grounds out to first base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki grounds out to first base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins to score Jarrod Dyson in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins to score Jarrod Dyson in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki tips his cap after being honored by Seattle Mariners players and executives for his 3,000 hit milestone in a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Mariners, his former team, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.

    Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki tips his cap after being honored by Seattle Mariners players and executives for his 3,000 hit milestone in a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Mariners, his former team, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

 
By JIM HOEHN
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit consecutive first-inning homers, Ariel Miranda pitched seven scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Monday night in Ichiro Suzuki's first visit to Safeco Field as a member of the 3,000-hit club.

Miranda (1-1) allowed four singles and only one runner to reach second base while striking out five. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth before Evan Scribner allowed Christian Yelich's third home run in the ninth.

The Mariners won their fourth straight after a 2-8 start.

Cano crushed a 2-1 pitch from Tom Koehler (0-1) 441 feet to right-center for his second home run, a two-run shot that scored Jarrod Dyson. Cruz followed with his second homer, lining a 1-1 pitch to center to make it 3-0.

