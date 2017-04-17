The Latest: Electoral board head rejects fraud claims

Supporters of pro-'no' vote chant slogans as they protest in Istanbul, against the referendum outcome, early Monday, April 17, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in a central neighbourhood, clanking pots and pans and chanting 'this is just the beginning, the struggle will continue'. Associated Press

Supporters of the "Yes" vote celebrate in Istanbul, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's historic referendum that will grant sweeping powers to the presidency, hailing the result as a "historic decision." Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center right, waves to supporters as he leaves a polling station in Istanbul, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Turkish voters were casting their ballots Sunday in a historic referendum on whether to approve constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of Erdogan. Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's historic referendum that will grant sweeping powers to the presidency, hailing the result as a "historic decision." Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey -- The Latest on Turkey's referendum on presidential powers (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The head of Turkey's electoral board has rejected suggestions of fraud in Turkey's referendum that will grant the president vast new powers.

Two opposition parties have complained of a number of irregularities in Sunday's vote, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Sadi Guven, who heads the Supreme Electoral Board, defended the decision, telling reporters Monday that it was taken to ensure that voters who were by mistakenly given unstamped ballot papers would not be "victimized."

He insisted none of the ballot papers that were declared as valid was fake or fraudulently cast.

___

10 a.m.

Turkey's main opposition party is preparing to contest the results of a referendum that gave a narrow victory to President Tayyip Erdogan's wishes to greatly expand the powers of his office.

The "yes" vote got 51.41 percent in Sunday's referendum, while the "no" vote got 48.59 percent, according state-run Anadolu Agency's results. Turkey's electoral board confirmed the "yes" victory.

Oposition parties complained of a number of irregularities in the voting, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Legislator Utku Cakirozer told the AP that his Republican People's Party would on Monday file objections to results at local electoral board branches, before taking their case to the Supreme Electoral Board.

Cakiozer said: "At the moment this is a dubious vote."