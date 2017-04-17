Breaking News Bar
 
'The Situation' pleads not guilty in latest tax fraud case

  • FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2014, file photo, reporters gather around Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino as he leaves the MLK Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark, N.J., after a court appearance. Michael Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino are set to appear in court to face additional tax fraud charges are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 17, 2017, in federal court in Newark. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

    Associated Press

 
NEWARK, N.J. -- "Jersey Shore" star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother pleaded not guilty Monday to additional tax fraud charges.

Michael and Marc Sorrentino entered their pleas during an arraignment in federal court in Newark.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

Michael Sorrentino was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of a group of young housemates and ran from 2009 to 2012.

