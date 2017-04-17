Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/17/2017 9:20 PM

The Latest: US VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus on trade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves before leaving for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves before leaving for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves with his wife Karen Pence and his two daughters Charlotte and Audrey, right, before they leave for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves with his wife Karen Pence and his two daughters Charlotte and Audrey, right, before they leave for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Asia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Japan for the second stop of a 10-day Asia tour.

His plane touched down Tuesday at the U.S. military's Atsugi base outside Tokyo.

The focus of his trip is expected to shift in Japan to trade. North Korea's nuclear and missile development dominated the agenda on his first stop in South Korea.

Pence told business leaders before leaving Seoul that the Trump administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy.

White House officials say the meetings in Tokyo are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account