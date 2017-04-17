The Latest: US VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus on trade

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves with his wife Karen Pence and his two daughters Charlotte and Audrey, right, before they leave for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves before leaving for Japan, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Associated Press

TOKYO -- The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Asia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Japan for the second stop of a 10-day Asia tour.

His plane touched down Tuesday at the U.S. military's Atsugi base outside Tokyo.

The focus of his trip is expected to shift in Japan to trade. North Korea's nuclear and missile development dominated the agenda on his first stop in South Korea.

Pence told business leaders before leaving Seoul that the Trump administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy.

White House officials say the meetings in Tokyo are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.