Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing

Steve Stephens' childhood home, left, is shown as neighbors chat down the street in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook. Associated Press

A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.

Authorities say it's now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, "we know we need to do better."