updated: 4/17/2017 10:58 PM

Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing

  CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THE VIDEO WAS NOT BROADCAST ON FACEBOOK LIVE AS POLICE INITIALLY INDICATED, BUT POSTED AFTER THE KILLING - This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

    CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THE VIDEO WAS NOT BROADCAST ON FACEBOOK LIVE AS POLICE INITIALLY INDICATED, BUT POSTED AFTER THE KILLING - This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)
    Associated Press

  A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook.

    A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook.
    Associated Press

  This Sunday, April 16, 2017 frame from video posted on Facebook shows Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland moments before being fatally shot. The search for murder suspect Steve Stephens put authorities in surrounding states on the lookout Monday after police said the man might have left Ohio. (Facebook via AP)

    This Sunday, April 16, 2017 frame from video posted on Facebook shows Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland moments before being fatally shot. The search for murder suspect Steve Stephens put authorities in surrounding states on the lookout Monday after police said the man might have left Ohio. (Facebook via AP)
    Associated Press

  FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2012, file photo, a Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPad, in New York. A Facebook video of an Ohio man shooting a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland was up for three hours Sunday, April 16, 2017, after it was posted, raising questions about the social-media network's process for taking down objectionable content posted by its users. The company said it does not allow such "horrific crime" on Facebook. It did not immediately respond to further questions about the incident.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2012, file photo, a Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPad, in New York. A Facebook video of an Ohio man shooting a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland was up for three hours Sunday, April 16, 2017, after it was posted, raising questions about the social-media network's process for taking down objectionable content posted by its users. The company said it does not allow such "horrific crime" on Facebook. It did not immediately respond to further questions about the incident.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THE VIDEO WAS NOT BROADCAST ON FACEBOOK LIVE AS POLICE INITIALLY INDICATED, BUT POSTED AFTER THE KILLING - This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

    CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THE VIDEO WAS NOT BROADCAST ON FACEBOOK LIVE AS POLICE INITIALLY INDICATED, BUT POSTED AFTER THE KILLING - This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)
    Associated Press

  An armor police vehicle drives through Fairmount park in Philadelphia, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in several states are on the lookout for a man police say shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook. The suspect is identified as Steve Stephens, a 37-year-old job counselor. Police in Philadelphia say they have "no indication" that the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland is in Philadelphia.

    An armor police vehicle drives through Fairmount park in Philadelphia, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in several states are on the lookout for a man police say shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook. The suspect is identified as Steve Stephens, a 37-year-old job counselor. Police in Philadelphia say they have "no indication" that the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland is in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  Alexis Lee, a childhood friend of Steve Stephens, speaks with a neighbor near Stephens' childhood home in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook.

    Alexis Lee, a childhood friend of Steve Stephens, speaks with a neighbor near Stephens' childhood home in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook.
    Associated Press

  Steve Stephens' childhood home, left, is shown as neighbors chat down the street in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook.

    Steve Stephens' childhood home, left, is shown as neighbors chat down the street in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, April 17, 2017. Authorities in Cleveland have expanded their manhunt nationwide for Stephens, a man suspected of gunning down a retiree and posting a video of the crime on Facebook.
    Associated Press

 
By MARK GILLESPIE
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.

Authorities say it's now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who's wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, "we know we need to do better."

