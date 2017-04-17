Dawn Patrol: Buffalo Grove High pulling plug on The Expressions

The Expressions show choir at Buffalo Grove High School is being discontinued after 43 years. Daily Herald file photo

After 43 years, Buffalo Grove High School ending glee club

The Expressions show choir at Buffalo Grove High School will have its last song and dance in May -- a decision by school administrators that's upset parents and students who want the program to stay. Full story.

Missing Elmhurst man has seizure disorder, police say

Elmhurst police say a missing 24-year-old man could be in danger because he has not taken medication required for his seizure disorder. Justin Antony was last heard from about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Full story.

Suit claims Kane County court clerk unlawfully collected fees

A Gilberts man is seeking class-action status in his lawsuit against Kane County Circuit Court Clerk Thomas Hartwell, arguing the clerk's office violated the law by charging filing fees on non-final orders in litigation. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 51 degrees this morning. Temperatures will top out at 66 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 44 degrees overnight. Full traffic.

Traffic

Traffic is operating wide open this morning. Bridge work is scheduled to reduce Route 47 to a single lane between Reinking and Big Timber roads in Huntley until September 1st. Temporary traffic signals guide alternating directions of traffic through the single available lane. Full traffic.

The Bulls' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of the Celtics' Kelly Olynyk during the first quarter of Sunday's playoff game in Boston. - Associated Press

The Bulls came away with a 106-102 Game 1 victory Sunday night over a Celtics team dealing with tragedy. Chyna Thomas, 22, younger sister of Isaiah, died early Saturday morning in a car crash. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

The Pirates' Alen Hanson scores during the eighth inning of the Cubs' 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs appeared to have staved off a sweep from the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday until things fell apart in the seventh inning in front of 39,422 of the Wrigley Field faithful. The Pirates completed the three-game sweep by beating the Cubs 6-1 in dramatic fashion. Full story.

Sox slugger Avisail Garcia watches as his two-run home run leaves the park in the 10th inning Sunday in Minneapolis. - Associated Press

Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 yesterday. Full story.

Blackhawks looking desperate against Predators

Angry. Incensed. Furious. That's how Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville expects his team to feel now that it faces a shocking 0-2 deficit to the Nashville Predators. Game 3 of their opening-round playoff series is tonight in Nashville. Read beat writer John Dietz's preview here.