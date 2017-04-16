Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/16/2017 10:24 AM

Turkish referendum results from state media: 92 percent of vote counted, 'yes' side lead narrows to 4 points

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ISTANBUL -- Turkish referendum results from state media: 92 percent of vote counted, 'yes' side lead narrows to 4 points.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account