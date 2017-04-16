posted: 4/16/2017 9:00 PM
Images: This stuff happened while you concentrated on Easter
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Members of Bataille Academie of the Danse watch fellow dancers perform during the 4th Annual Barrington Family Expo on Sunday at Barrington High School. The exposition featured 90 booths of area businesses and community resources.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A group of neighbors gathered in Laurie and Greg Beaver's Elgin backyard to speak about concerns that Nicor wants to cut down 100+year-old oak trees in their yards.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Ryan Mann, 9, of Gurnee, left, and Bailey Hickey, 8, of Wildwood have a good time while eating chicken noodle soup during the 4th Annual Empty Bowls event Tuesday in the Woodland Elementary School cafeteria in Gages Lake. The fundraiser benefitted the Warren Township Food Pantry.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
SkipperBud's master technician Tim Baggio moves a boat to an awaiting trailer at Sequoit Harbor Wednesday in Antioch.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Parishioners try to get a better look during the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, at Santa Maria del Popolo Catholic Church in Mundelein Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Hundreds follow a huge wooden cross being carried on Division St. in Elgin during a Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, supported by St. Joseph Catholic Church.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Elliana Hamsho fires away as she looks to knock out an opponent during a four-day dodgeball tournament at Franklin Middle School in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
A child wears a bucket on his head as he waits to charge onto the field to collect prizes Saturday at the Mooseheart Easter Egg Hunt in North Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Holly Eichholz, Westmore Elementary kindergarten teacher, hangs up fish for her ocean unit.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten teacher Angela Hammond works with a small reading group at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Justin Sitati, 4, left, and Evelyn DeAngelis, 5, right, both of Vernon Hills are among a group of children gathering Easter eggs during the Hoppin' Holiday Hunt at the Sullivan Community Center in Vernon Hills Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Players from Wisconsin and Illinois play board games during Gaming Hoopla on Sunday at the Holiday Inn Gurnee Convention Center. All the money raised from the event benefits the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Simon Clark of Morris gets excited as he plays Fun Farm during Gaming Hoopla on Sunday at the Holiday Inn Gurnee Convention Center. All the money raised from the event benefits the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Graham Honold, 2, of Elmhurst smells the flowers as he visits the Elmhurst Park District's Wilder Park Conservatory with his mom Sarah Honold. The park district's annual Spring Flower Show run through out April.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Naperville's Indian community celebrates The Festival of Colors at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
A horse finds room to graze on a field covered with the last snow of winter in early March at Horizon Farm in Barrington Hills.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Jack Petersen, right, along with Tammi Zemp, left and Laurie Beaver are residents of the Century Oaks subdivision in Elgin. Nicor is threatening to cut down many of the neighborhoods namesake trees that are within easement boundaries due to a federal mandate.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Eight-year-old Diana Soriano, right, demonstrates computer skills to Veronica Villarreal of Ingleside as Round Lake Area School District 116 is held a Wonder Showcase Tuesday night at Round Lake High School. The event showed how technology is transforming education in the K-12 classrooms with demonstrations and program displays.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fifth graders from Indian Hill School in Round Lake Heights demonstrate their Google Classroom skis to Kristine Judd of Antioch as Round Lake Area School District 116 is held a Wonder Showcase Tuesday night at Round Lake High School. The event showed how technology is transforming education in the K-12 classrooms with demonstrations and program displays.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales make an appearance at MB Financial Park in Rosemont Tuesday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Elisa Gomez, of Gurnee signs the final beam during the "Topping Out" event for the Lake County Courthouse expansion in Waukegan on Tuesday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Lords Park Zoo in Elgin is asking the public to pick a name for its newest bison, who arrived in November and is now nearly 11-months-old.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Preschooler Landon Bunkelman, 4, of Lake Villa fills an Easter basket Wednesday at the Lindenhurst Early Childhood Center. More than 400 baskets will be given to local charities and hospitals as well as distributed to Chicago hospitals.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Miguel Correa, of Mundelein plays the role of Jesus during the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, at Santa Maria del Popolo Catholic Church in Mundelein Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jesus, played by Adan Cervantes, falls for the last time as he is scourged by Roman soldiers during the annual Living Stations of the Cross procession from St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Abdullah Chaudbry, 9, of Schaumburg makes a scoop out of his arms to gather up Easter eggs in the pool at the Water Works as part of their Underwater Eggstravaganza. The kids would turn in the eggs for prizes.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Children fill their baskets with plastic eggs during Friday's Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza on the Community Park baseball fields in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Brendan McArdle, left, and Patrick Tretinan, right, of St. Alexander Church, carry the cross for the annual Stations of the Cross in Villa Park on Friday. For McArdle this is the 18th year of carrying the cross. "I love it", he said. "I want to keep doing this as long as I can".
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.