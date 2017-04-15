Boys volleyball: Carmel tops Stevenson for county title

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Boys volleyball

Lake County Invite:

Stevenson took second place at the Lake County Invite, defeating Lakes in the semfinals 25-6, 25-20 and losing to Carmel in the final, 25-13, 25-23.

Matt Cliffer had 5 kills against Carmel.

Against Lakes, Grant Maleski had 7 kills and setter Will Sorenson had 9 assists.

Lakes placed fourth at the Lake County Invite with a 3-2 record.

The Eagles are now 12-9 on the season.

Lakes defeated Grant 20-25, 27-25, 15-6, Mundelein 25-22, 27-25 and Lake Forest 16-25, 25-19, 25-23; but lost to Stevenson 25-6, 25-20 and

Zion Benton 25-23, 25-19.

Matthew Haufe had 33 kills and 6 aces on the tournament while Jacob Deener rolled up 31 kills.

Mark Grandos added 24 kills and 4 aces while setter Jake Keenan racked up 122 assists and 11 kills.

Meanwhile, Mundelein placed fifth at the Lake County Invite, defeating Lake Forest in the Silver Pool final, 25-14, 25-18.

Over the tournament, Linden Ewing had 59 kills for Mundelein.