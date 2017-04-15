Girls soccer: Wauconda wins R-B tourney title

Girls soccer

Wauconda wins title:

Wauconda shut out Richmond-Burton 4-0 to take the Richmond-Burton tournament title.

Wauconda is now 7-0-1 on the season.

"We had a great time this weekend at the Richmond-Burton tournament," Wauconda coach Beau Shogren said. "We came out of a busy week being relatively healthy and also got a look at a lot of our younger players. All of our girls showcased their talent this weekend, so it was exciting for us to see everyone getting involved.

Abigail McHugh had a goal and an assist against Richmond-Burton.

Grayslake North wins 2: At the DeKalb Barbfest, Grayslake North got two shutouts: 7-0 over Indian Creek and 7-0 over Hinckley Big Rock.

Against Indian Creek, Lauren Davis had 2 goals and an assist as did Lauren Hansen. Sarah Rauch added a goal and an assist.

Against Hinckley, Cammy Cowperthwaite had 2 goals, Lauren Hansen had a goal and 2 assists and Sydney Paez, Morgan Lyon and McKenna Brooks each had a goal and an assist.

Grayslake North is now 3-2-2.

Glenbrook South 4, Stevenson 2: Stevenson finishd sixth in the Loyola tournament. Goalie Hannah Petrich had 10 saves for the Patriots, who are now 1-3-1 overall.

Warren 5, Evanston 4: Warren won on penalty kicks to improve to 8-1 on the season. Goalie Lydia Sundberg had 5 saves for the Blue Devils.

Antioch wins, ties: At the Antioch Invite, Anitoch got a win and a tie, defeating Beloit Memoria, 4-0 and tying with Belvidere North 0-0.

In the Beloit game, Rachel Moore had 2 goals for Antioch while Karly Monaco had a goal and an assist.

Monica Wilhelm had 3 saves.

In the Belvidere game, Wilhelm got 6 saves and her fourth consecutive shutout.

Antioch is now 7-2-2.

Libertyville 2, Lyons 1: At the Pepsi showdown, Libertyville edged Lyons on penalty kicks.

Maddie Olson scored on a goal in the first half off an assist by Bryn Miller.

Miller also had a penalty kick for the Wildcats. Goalie Kendall Edward had 6 saves.