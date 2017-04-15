Softball: Adams, Buckner key Mundelein's win

hello

Breanna Adams had a perfect game for 6⅓ innings, Kira Buckner hit a grand slam, and Mundelein's softball team beat visiting Resurrection 8-1 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Adams pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and not walking a batter, as the Mustangs improved to 5-7 with their fifth win in six games. Their only loss during the span was in nine innings to Grayslake Central.

The freshman Buckner ignited the offense with her bases-loaded, two-out homer in the first inning. She also doubled and finished with 5 RBI. Mundelein also got 2 hits apiece from Kaitlyn Griffin, Peyton Pribyl and Olivia Michalski. Pribyl, Michalski and Molly Podraza all had doubles as well.

Libertyville sweeps: At the Libertyville Quad, host Libertyville got a pair of big wins: 5-0 over Waubonsie Valley and 13-3 over Fremd.

In the first game, Franny Quenan was the winning pitcher with 7 strikeouts over 7 innings. She also gave up only 1 walk.

Kenzie Rother, Sam Hilldale and Lauren Heraty each had 2 hits while Lyndsey Lyon had a home run.

In the second game, Quenan went 2-for-4 with a grand slam. She drove in 4 runs.

Lyon added 3 hits while Hilldale, Heraty and Maddie Hollinger each finished with 2 hits.

Heraty was the winning pitcher with only 1 walk.

Grayslake North gets swept: Grayslake North suffered two losses to Prairie Ridge, 16-6 and 10-0.

In the first game, Prairie Ridge rolled up 11 runs in the first inning alone.

Jenna Pozezinski went 2-for-3 for Grayslake North with a solo home run while Becca Sosa had 2 hits and an RBI.

In the second game, the Knights mustered only 3 hits while making 3 errors.