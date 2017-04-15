Elmhurst police seeking missing 24-year-old man

hello

Justin Antony, 24, of Elmhurst, was reported missing Friday night and is considered endangered, police said Saturday. He is described as a Middle-Eastern man about five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair in a buzz cut, wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans. Courtesy of Elmhurst Police

Elmhurst police are asking for the public's help finding a 24-year-old who was reported missing Friday night.

Justin Antony is described as missing and endangered after he last was heard from about 8:30 Friday, when he texted his family that he was at a church in Bellwood, but he never showed up for the service, Elmhurst police said Saturday.

Police described Antony as a Middle-Eastern man about five-foot-six and 150 pounds with short brown hair in a buzz cut. Police said he was wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans when he left his home on a silver mountain bike about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

He was reported missing at 11:08 p.m. Friday by his family after he did not return home, police said.

Antony is known to spend time in parks, and police said he is described as endangered because of previous health issues. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.