updated: 4/15/2017 7:21 PM

Elgin police nab suspects in gang symbol spray-paint case

Marie Wilson
 
 

Two people accused of spray-painting gang symbols onto three buildings in Elgin have been charged with a felony offense, authorities said Saturday.

Elgin police said Bryant Torres-Villagomez, 25, formerly of the 200 block of North Street in Elgin, and Trinidad Fernandez, 18, of Carpentersville, each have been charged with one count of criminal damage to property.

Cmdr. Al Young said police also took into custody and questioned a juvenile in connection with the spray-painting, but that person was not charged and has been released. Police did not release the identity of the juvenile.

Damage from spray-painted gang symbols was reported about 8 a.m. April 1 on the 200 block of North Street near downtown. Two houses and a funeral home were affected, Young said.

During a 10-day investigation, police tracked down the suspects using video surveillance footage that showed three people and a suspect vehicle.

