Employees tied up in Mount Prospect Verizon store robbery

Mount Prospect police are searching for this suspect and two others accused of robbing the Verizon Wireless store, 905 E. Rand Road, at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of Mount Prospect police

Mount Prospect police are searching for three people who tied up employees at gunpoint and robbed multiple phones from the stock room of the Verizon Wireless store, 905 E. Rand Road, Thursday afternoon, according to a Saturday news release.

A woman entered the store and asked about a cellphone, prompting an employee to check the stockroom. When the employee returned, two men had joined the woman.

The men asked the employee about another cellphone and the employee again went to the stock room, this time returning with the store manager, police said.

The woman left after employees asked for her identification to open an account, police said. Then one of the men, who was wearing a yellow baseball cap, pulled out a handgun and ordered the two employees into the stock room, police said.

The men bound the employees' hands and took cellphones from the stock room and the personal cellphone of one of the employees, police said. When the men left the stock room, they encountered another employee in the hallway. The man in the yellow baseball cap ordered the employee into the break room at gunpoint, police said.

The men fled and the employees, who were uninjured, called police at 3:49 p.m.

Another five employees were in a conference room and unaware of the robbery, police said.

The suspects were described as a black female in her early 20s, with a medium build, black hair with red highlights, wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and pink shoes; a black male between ages 18 and 23, with a thin build, wearing a wearing a yellow baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt with white faces on the front, dark torn jeans and beige work boots; and a black male between 40 and 50 with a medium build and facial hair, wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, torn blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 847-590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637.