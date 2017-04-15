Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/15/2017 6:08 PM

2 arrested in connection with Waukegan drive-by shooting

  • Victor Zuluaga

    Victor Zuluaga

  • Axl Ramos Ruiz

    Axl Ramos Ruiz

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Waukegan police have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday, according to a news release Saturday.

Officers went to the 300 block of George Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting. Two juveniles told officers they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said.

Neither juvenile was injured, but a home in the area was struck by a bullet, police said. No one in that home was hurt.

The gang intelligence unit in the Waukegan Police Department investigated and arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Victor Zuluaga, 23, of the 4000 block of Continental Avenue in Waukegan, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful contact with a street gang member and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was being held in Lake County jail on $300,000 bond. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Axl Ramos Ruiz, 20, of the 2900 block of Gideon Avenue in Zion, was charged with possession of a fraudulent identification (a U.S. citizen permanent resident card), unlawful possession of cannabis and traffic offenses. Ruiz was in Lake County jail on $40,000 bond. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

