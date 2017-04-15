Buffalo Grove woman faces attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

A Buffalo Grove woman faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

The incident started 2 a.m. Saturday when a woman called police to an apartment in the 800 block of Trace Drive for help with an argument she was having with her roommate, 25-year-old Nancy Balladares.

Both women and a 32-year-old man who also lives in the apartment met officers outside, and the argument was mediated, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called back to the apartment to reports of a person being stabbed with a knife.

Officers reported finding Balladares fighting with the 32-year-old man, who appeared to have been stabbed in the neck and head, police said.

Buffalo Grove paramedics arrived to treat the man, and they later took him to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Balladares was transported to a different hospital for minor wounds sustained in the altercation, police said.

Investigators determined the man had grown concerned about Balladares' behavior and told her he planned to call officers back to the apartment, prompting her to attack him with a knife, police said.

Balladares remains hospitalized and under police supervision. She will be taken to Cook County bond court upon her release from the hospital, police said.