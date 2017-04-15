Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/15/2017 7:03 PM

Buffalo Grove woman faces attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A Buffalo Grove woman faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

The incident started 2 a.m. Saturday when a woman called police to an apartment in the 800 block of Trace Drive for help with an argument she was having with her roommate, 25-year-old Nancy Balladares.

Both women and a 32-year-old man who also lives in the apartment met officers outside, and the argument was mediated, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called back to the apartment to reports of a person being stabbed with a knife.

Officers reported finding Balladares fighting with the 32-year-old man, who appeared to have been stabbed in the neck and head, police said.

Buffalo Grove paramedics arrived to treat the man, and they later took him to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Balladares was transported to a different hospital for minor wounds sustained in the altercation, police said.

Investigators determined the man had grown concerned about Balladares' behavior and told her he planned to call officers back to the apartment, prompting her to attack him with a knife, police said.

Balladares remains hospitalized and under police supervision. She will be taken to Cook County bond court upon her release from the hospital, police said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account