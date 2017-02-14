Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 2/14/2017 9:01 PM

Chicago Red Stars trade international slot for draft pick

  • This is the new Chicago Red Stars logo for the 2017 NWSL season.

Daily Herald Report
The Chicago Red Stars swapped one of their international roster spots for another selection in the 2018 women's soccer draft, team officials announced Tuesday.

The Red Stars will send their 2017 international slot to Orlando in exchange for the Pride's second-round pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft.

The trade gives the Red Stars eight picks in the four-round 2018 draft next January. The Red Stars now have two picks in both the first and third rounds, four in the second round, and one in the fourth round.

