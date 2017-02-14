Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/14/2017 8:28 AM

Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christman market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christman market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
    Associated Press

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
    Associated Press

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, center, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, center, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
    Associated Press

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, second left, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, second left, attend a flower ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
    Associated Press

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
    Associated Press

  • In this photo taken with a red television camera control light in front, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

    In this photo taken with a red television camera control light in front, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

    Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed brief the media after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed brief the media after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian Prime Minister Yousseh Chahed have paid tribute to the 12 people killed and dozens injured in a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian man whose asylum application was rejected.

The two leaders placed individual white roses Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the Dec. 19 attack victims in Berlin.

Anis Amri drove a commandeered truck into the market in the attack claimed by Islamic State. He was killed in a shootout with Italian police four days later after they stopped him for an identity check.

Speaking with Merkel at the chancellery, Chahed expressed his regrets for the attack, saying "Amri certainly doesn't represent Tunisians."

Merkel said the attack showed both "Germany and Tunisia are targets of international terrorism."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account