Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 2/14/2017 10:09 AM

3-year-old girl dies of smoke inhalation in Springfield fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died of smoke inhalation in a Springfield apartment building fire.

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office says Hailey Campbell died at an area hospital on Monday. Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2lMb96T ) that the fire was contained to the living room of the bottom-floor unit and quickly extinguished.

Helmerichs says the girl's mother and two other children, ages 2 and 5, were taken to the hospital for treatment. He says the three were outside the 12-unit apartment building when firefighters arrived. Helmerichs says the fire could have been worse if it weren't for smoke detectors.

The fire chief says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account