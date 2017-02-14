Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/14/2017 10:14 AM

Conservative criticism of pope sparks rally of support

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis' top advisers are coming to his defense amid an unprecedented wave of conservative criticism that represents the biggest challenge to his mercy-over-morals papacy.

In an unusual gesture, the nine cardinals from around the world who advise Francis on running the church made a public show of support this week after posters featuring a scowling Francis appeared around Rome.

The posters referenced some moves perceived as heavy-handed and asked, "Where's your mercy?"

The Vatican also published a book by the Holy See's top canon lawyer on Tuesday fully endorsing Francis' controversial opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics - the main bone of contention between the pope and traditionalist Catholics.

The book's author, Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, said in an interview: "He knows we love him and we are with him."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account