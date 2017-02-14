Court: Questioning of Bullock's accused stalker unlawful

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2015 file photo shows actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the premiere of "Our Brand is Crisis" in Los Angeles. A California appeals court ruled Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2016, that Los Angeles police detectives violated the rights of Joshua James Corbett, who was arrested in June 2014 inside Bullock's home, when they questioned him about guns he owned after he invoked his right to remain silent. The unanimous ruling by three appeals court judges also found that police did not have valid permission to search Corbett's home for several guns he owned; the search turned up illegal automatic weapons and became the basis for several weapons charges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- An appeals court says Los Angeles police violated the rights of a man arrested inside Sandra Bullock's home when they obtained his consent to search his home and recovered illegal automatic firearms.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that police detectives violated Joshua James Corbett's rights to remain silent during a police interrogation, and his right against an unlawful search of his home. Corbett was arrested in June 2014 inside Bullock's home, and he has been charged with felony stalking.

Corbett was unarmed at the Oscar winner's home, but police later found several automatic weapons and illegal tracer ammunition in his home.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge threw out evidence supporting the weapons charges last year after determining Corbett didn't give officers permission to search his home.