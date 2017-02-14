Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests

BRUSSELS -- The next few days for Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be a reassurance tour with a twist.

He'll tell allies the U.S. is committed to NATO. But he also is expected to visit Europe with a hand out, hoping to secure bigger defense spending commitments and greater assistance in military campaigns in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Mattis also will field questions about national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over his pre-inauguration discussions with Russia.

Speaking to reporters on the way to a NATO defense ministers' meeting, Mattis said Flynn's departure "has no effect at all" on him.

Mattis also reinforced earlier comments he's made on NATO's importance.

But he said allies must discuss increasing military funding to a benchmark goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product.