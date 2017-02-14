Dawn Patrol: Halt on immigration ban not yet 'victory,' Foster cautions

Foster: Halt on immigration order not yet 'victory'

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster led a discussion at a Naperville mosque yesterday on immigration amid uncertainty over the future of President Donald's Trump executive order that temporarily blocked refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from coming into the country. Foster, a Naperville Democrat, and other panel speakers expressed concern about the fate of interpreters seeking to come here, among other issues. Full story.

Des Plaines, developer close deal on $28 million Mannheim-Higgins Road

Des Plaines officials and a developer have inked a long-awaited deal to sell land on the northeast corner of Mannheim and Higgins roads, paving the way for a hotel, restaurant and gas station. Full story.

Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Elgin

A new Mexican restaurant in downtown Elgin features family recipes handed down through three generations. Las Gorditas De Don Angel opened at 165 E. Highland Ave., which had been vacant for about five years after another Mexican restaurant closed. Full story.

33 in suburbs arrested in federal immigration sweep

Thirty-three people from the suburbs were arrested this month in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeted at undocumented immigrants. Far more people were arrested in the suburbs than in Chicago, where 15 were arrested in raids that began Feb. 4 and ended Friday, authorities said yesterday. Full story.

Suburban teachers among 34 Golden Apple finalists

Golden Apple named its 34 finalists yesterday for its annual Excellence in Teaching awards, a list that includes more than a dozen teachers from the North, Northwest and West suburbs. Full story.

Authorities charge man in accidental Elmhurst shooting

Authorities said they charged an 18-year-old Chicago man with weapon offenses after he accidentally shot himself inside a car Sunday night in Elmhurst. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 36 degrees this morning. Highs around 47 today, with lows tonight near 26. Full story.

Traffic

Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park Road in Bensenville to one lane in each direction between Church Road and the O'Hare South Access Road. Full story.

Rozner: Baseball doesn't need change; it needs kids in the stands

There is more talk than ever that baseball needs to change to keep up with the times. And it's nonsense, Barry Rozner says. Full column.