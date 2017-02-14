Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 2/14/2017 5:30 AM

Geneva school district to start own preschool

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

The Friendship Station preschool joint venture of the Geneva school and park districts is coming to an end after 24 years.

The Geneva Community Unit School District 304 board decided Monday that the district should have its own preschool, which will include both general- and special-education students.

It will be located at Fabyan Elementary School, OS350 Grengs Lane.

All students would attend five days a week. Currently, 3-year-olds at Friendship Station attend two days a week, 4-year-olds three days a week, and 4- and 5-year-olds in an "instructional" program attend five days a week.

Since 1993, the park and school districts offered Friendship Station preschool. It is currently housed at Western Avenue Elementary School and Geneva Middle School South. General students pay tuition, and special-education students pay only a registration fee. The park district hired the general teachers, picked the curriculum and handled registration and billing. The school district and the Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative supplied the special-education staff, including social workers.

The school district will hire certified teachers for its preschool and use a different curriculum that it says will align the district with the state's Early Learning Standards.

The school district would have room for up to 60 general-education students and anticipates enrolling 35 special-education students.

The park district will continue operating a preschool in the facility at Geneva Middle School South, 1415 Viking Drive, for general-education students.

The school district estimates it would cost $830,618 to run its own preschool, about $44,000 more than it pays now. But it expects to then receive $140,400 in tuition to offset the cost.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account