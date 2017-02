Elk Grove Village police investigating Oakton Street crash

hello

Elk Grove Village police are investigating an early morning accident on Oakton Street between Busse and Higgins roads.

Three right lanes on Oakton Street are blocked, according to sigalert.com. The accident was reported about 5 a.m. and officers were still at the scene shortly before 8 a.m., police said.

Check back at dailyherald.com for updates.