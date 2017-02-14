Man who died in Lake in the Hills fire identified

Authorities have identified the man who died after a house fire Sunday night in Lake in the Hills, according to a news release Tuesday.

Arthur W. Knutson, 61, sustained inhalation of soot and burns to his body from the fire at the two-story home in the 900 block of Creek View Lane, according to the McHenry County Coroner's Office. The cause and manner of Knutson's death is still under investigation, and the coroner's office is conducting additional testing, according to the news release.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall has not determined the cause of the fire.

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the home about 9:10 p.m. Sunday. The blaze was visible from the second floor, and firefighters entered the home. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire originating from the master bedroom, and found Knutson at 9:21 p.m., authorities said.

Knutson was taken to Centegra Huntley Hospital with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner's office.

The fire was extinguished at 9:40 p.m. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, authorities said.

Lake in the Hills Police, Huntley Fire Protection District, Crystal Lake Fire Department, Barrington-Countryside Fire Department and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District helped extinguish the blaze.