Man found in car with teen faces child porn, sex abuse charges

A Chicago man faces child pornography and sex abuse charges after Barrington police arrested him early Saturday morning with a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Salman Patel, 22, 1000 block of South State Street, is free after posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bail set Sunday, when he appeared in Lake County court on charges of soliciting child pornography from a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to Barrington police, Patel was arrested after a patrol officer spotted him about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a vehicle parked at 505 N. Northwest Highway.

Patel initially gave the officer a false name and date of birth, which made him younger in age, police said. He then was arrested and the teenage girl was taken into protective custody.

Village Trustee Jason Lohmeyer referenced the arrest during a village board meeting Monday night.

"What I am most proud about is that our police officers are vigilant and curious and that they really focus on keeping watch over our community at all hours of the day," Lohmeyer said.

Detectives are investigating whether Patel has had other relationships with minors. Anyone with information is asked to call Barrington police at (847) 304-3300.

Patel is scheduled to return to court March 8. While out on bond, he is not to have any drugs or alcohol, possess any firearms or ammunition, must not have any contact with the victim, and is not allowed to use the internet.

• Staff Writers Doug T. Graham and Lee Filas contributed to this report