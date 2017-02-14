Barrington resident Danforth appointed to Lake County Board

hello

Michael J. Danforth of Barrington was appointed Tuesday, Feb. 14, to the Lake County Board.

Barrington resident Michael A. Danforth was approved Tuesday as the newest member of the Lake County Board.

Danforth, an attorney and certified public mediator, will represent board District 17, which encompasses portions of Barrington, Barrington Hills, Tower Lakes, Lake Barrington, Wauconda, North Barrington, Hawthorn Woods and Island Lake.

He was selected by County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor from eight candidates and approved Tuesday by the full board. The seat had been held by Nick Sauer, who resigned after being elected to the Illinois House of Representatives for District 51.

"Mike Danforth will be a diligent and energetic leader for District 17 taxpayers and businesses," Lawlor said in a news release. "He shares my passion for growing our local economy, and consolidating local units of government where it saves tax dollars and makes sense."

Danforth will fill the remainder of Sauer's term, which expires in 2018. He will serve on the county board's public works and transportation, law and judicial and ethics and oversight committees. County board members also serve as commissioners on the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

Danforth previously served as a member of the DeKalb County Board and DeKalb County Forest Preserve while a student at Northern Illinois University.

"I believe my former experience as a county board member coupled with my experience as a practicing attorney (will) allow me to seamlessly transition into the position," Danforth said. "Furthermore, I hope to continue to build upon Representative Sauer's excellent work and continue our mutual vision of a prosperous and innovative Lake County."