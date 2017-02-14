Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin man who feared cartel reprisal pleads guilty to drug possession

Barbara Vitello
 
 

An Elgin man who turned himself into Mount Prospect police because he claimed members of a drug cartel were out to get him pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Miguel Esquivel-Chavez, 38, called police Nov. 27 and arranged to meet them in a parking lot on the 400 block of East Euclid Road, Mount Prospect. He had in his possession more than 2 pounds of cocaine and $29,800 in cash.

He told police he had been transporting cocaine several times a week to various locations around Chicago for an unnamed drug cartel, prosecutors said. He reportedly told police he considered stealing the cocaine along with $30,000 in cash and then running away. According to prosecutors, Esquivel-Chavez called officers after cartel members threatened his life.

As part of his recent plea, Esquivel-Chavez received the 10-year sentence with credit for the 71 days he has spent in custody since his arrest, court records show. He was also ordered to pay $2,809 in fines.

