Elgin man who feared cartel reprisal pleads guilty to drug possession

An Elgin man who turned himself into Mount Prospect police because he claimed members of a drug cartel were out to get him pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Miguel Esquivel-Chavez, 38, called police Nov. 27 and arranged to meet them in a parking lot on the 400 block of East Euclid Road, Mount Prospect. He had in his possession more than 2 pounds of cocaine and $29,800 in cash.

He told police he had been transporting cocaine several times a week to various locations around Chicago for an unnamed drug cartel, prosecutors said. He reportedly told police he considered stealing the cocaine along with $30,000 in cash and then running away. According to prosecutors, Esquivel-Chavez called officers after cartel members threatened his life.

As part of his recent plea, Esquivel-Chavez received the 10-year sentence with credit for the 71 days he has spent in custody since his arrest, court records show. He was also ordered to pay $2,809 in fines.