Fugitive caught after two years, police say

A 24-year-old Mundelein man who became a fugitive while he was free on bond in a 2015 attempted murder case has been captured, Mount Prospect police said Tuesday.

Edham Salkic has been on Cook County's 40 most-wanted list.

Salkic, of the 0-100 block of South Shaddle Avenue, missed a court appearance Jan. 6, 2015, and evaded authorities until Jan. 31, when Mount Prospect police found him, according to a news release.

Police originally arrested Salkic in 2015 on charges including attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

In that case, Salkic and a 17 year-old approached a vehicle parked behind a business on the 400 block of East Euclid Avenue in Mount Prospect and attempted to rob the passengers at gunpoint, authorities said.

Salkic and the minor shot the vehicle several times as it drove away, authorities said. No one was injured.

Salkic is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.