Northwestern Medicine plans $2.5M cardiovascular expansion at CDH, Delnor

Northwestern Medicine plans to use $2.5 million in gifts to expand cardiovascular services at its hospitals in Winfield, Geneva and DeKalb.

Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute's expansion plan includes providing additional services and a new hub at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield and improved clinical care services at Delnor Hospital in Geneva and Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

The $2.5 million donation includes gifts from various local donors.

"This expansion is a unique opportunity to offer the highest level of academic medicine and research in a community hospital setting," Dr. Patrick McCarthy, executive director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, said in a statement.

McCarthy, chief of cardiac surgery, launched the heart institute in 2005 with a gift from Chicago real estate developer and philanthropist Neil Bluhm, a casino magnate behind the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. The institute was named after Bluhm.

"Developing true connections across the entire Northwestern Medicine health system to share talent and knowledge will ensure we are providing exceptional and all-encompassing cardiovascular care to all Northwestern Medicine patients," McCarthy said.

In preparation for the expansion, the Central DuPage and Delnor medical teams have been training under the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute team to bring new cardiovascular procedures to the Western suburbs.

Six niche centers within the institute will be developed in the Western suburbs with a focus on coronary disease, heart failure, heart rhythm disorders, heart valve disease, preventive cardiology and vascular disease. The expansion will also streamline and enhance coordination for West suburban patients who may require heart transplantation or other cutting edge treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital statement.

Northwestern oversees seven hospitals also including Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.