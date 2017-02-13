Breaking News Bar
 
NC State hires Kevin Patrick to coach defensive line

Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State has hired Kevin Patrick as its defensive line coach.

Coach Dave Doeren on Monday announced the hiring of Patrick, who spent last season coaching Texas Tech's defensive linemen.

Patrick helped Miami win national championships as a player in 1989 and 1991. He spent nine seasons on South Florida's staff and also coached at North Texas from 2014-15.

He replaces Ryan Nielsen, who was hired by the New Orleans Saints earlier this month to coach the defensive line.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

