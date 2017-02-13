Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/13/2017 5:45 PM

Packers' Allison pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MANITOWOC, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Allison's attorney, Brian Maloney, entered the plea on his client's behalf Monday. WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2l1JwYo ) reports Allison was not in court and was not required to be there.

The charge against Allison stems from a traffic stop in September in Manitowoc County. The next hearing is set for April 25.

Allison emerged in the last couple of weeks of the regular season with eight catches for 157 yards and a score while filling in when Randall Cobb was hurt. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois played with a hamstring injury in the Packers' 44-21 loss to Atlanta in the NFC championship game.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

