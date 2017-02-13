Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/13/2017 10:14 PM

LB McCollum follows Brohm to Purdue as grad transfer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Former Western Kentucky linebacker T.J. McCollum has decided to follow coach Jeff Brohm to Purdue.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound McCollum played the last two seasons for Brohm at Western.

The Boilermakers said Monday that McCollum has already enrolled in classes. As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play his final college season.

During his career with the Hilltoppers, McCollum recorded 191 tackles, 15 Â½ for loss, and had three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He finished with 85 tackles last season despite missing Western Kentucky's last three games. He led the Hilltoppers with 106 tackles in 2015. He also played one season at UAB, finishing with seven tackles in 10 games.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

