MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs keep adding nice touches to Sloan Park, their spring-training ballpark. Early visitors were out Sunday taking photos of some big "baseball cards" on the side of the ballpark. Kyle Schwarber's card lists him as a catcher. We'll see. The Cubs will be a hot ticket in the desert this spring. We're just getting underway.
updated: 2/13/2017 4:23 PM
Cubs postcard: A super-sized attraction at Sloan Park
