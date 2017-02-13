Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs postcard: A super-sized attraction at Sloan Park

  • These extra-large "baseball cards" adorn a wall at Sloan Park, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

    BRUCE MILES | Staff Photographer

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs keep adding nice touches to Sloan Park, their spring-training ballpark. Early visitors were out Sunday taking photos of some big "baseball cards" on the side of the ballpark. Kyle Schwarber's card lists him as a catcher. We'll see. The Cubs will be a hot ticket in the desert this spring. We're just getting underway.

